Boathouse Row in Philadelphia will remain dark for the holidays as renovation continues

It's been eight months since the project started, which was the initial timeline that was provided.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row will stay dark until the new year, according to city officials.

The lights were turned off in March so crews could complete major upgrades to the existing LED system, which was installed in 2005.

Action News reached out and was told the lights are not expected to be back on until 2024.