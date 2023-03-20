18-year-old Bucks County graduate dies in boating accident near Wayne County

Investigators say the teen and his of friends took a rowboat to the lake, and it flipped in the water.

MOUNT COBB, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old Bucks County graduate died in a boating accident Saturday.

Recovery crews said they found the body of Dominic Testani from Doylestown just after 9 a.m. in Lake Henry, near Mount Cobb in Wayne County.

Investigators say Testani and a group of friends took a rowboat to the lake hours earlier, and it flipped in the water.

Two other teenagers made it to safety, officials say.

Officials say Testani was an early graduate of Central Bucks High School West, earning his degree in January 2023.

Testani was getting ready to enter the military before he died.

An autopsy is scheduled for him on Monday.

The Central Bucks County School District released the following statement on Testani's death:

"The news of Domenic (sic) Testani's death is devastating for our students, our staff, and our entire Central Bucks community. Dominic was a January 2023 early graduate of Central Bucks High School West who was preparing to enter the military, and was a beloved friend, teammate, and classmate. We share in the loss with his family and stand ready to support everyone affected by this tragedy.



When a tragic and sudden loss occurs, it is normal to experience a wide range of emotional and physical reactions. Throughout the weekend, our district Crisis Response Team has been meeting to prepare supports for students, parents, staff and faculty on Monday morning. As our team mourns with the Testani family, we find a sense of comfort in knowing that we are here for one another, and we are grateful for the support that has always characterized the Central Bucks Community."

The school district also provided links to various resources on handling grief.