Boil water advisory in place for nearly 2,000 customers in New Castle County after water main break

A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers in the area of New Castle County, Delaware on Sunday due to a water main break.

Emergency crews are actively working to respond and repair the break, officials say.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers in the area of New Castle County, Delaware on Sunday due to a water main break.

Officials say that late Sunday morning, Veolia Water was alerted to a large water main break near Dalery Road in Claymont.

Emergency crews are actively working to respond and repair the break, officials from Veolia say.

A boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 2,000 customers in the Ashbourne Hills neighborhood as a result of the break.

Officials say to boil water before drinking it until further notice.

Residents are instructed to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. You can also use bottled water.

You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

For updates on the situation, impacted residents can check in with Veolia Waters.