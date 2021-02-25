Investigation continues after woman, boy found dead in New Jersey pond

BOONTON, New Jersey -- Police continue to investigate the causes of death for a woman and her 11-year-old son whose bodies were found in a pond in New Jersey Tuesday night.

Authorities say an unattended 6-year-old boy shouting for his mother and footprints leading to the water led emergency crews to the victims near the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park around 6 p.m.

Officers spotted the bodies, and Boonton's Swift Water Rescue Team recovered the bodies of 35-year-old Warda Syed and 11-year-old Uzair Ahmed.

The 6-year-old child, who is not being identified, was unharmed.

The two juvenile males were determined to be Syed's children.

Authorities have not released any names or disclosed the relationship between the individuals, but a family member at the scene Wednesday described the incident as a horrible accident.
As authorities towed a Nissan SUV from the scene, local residents said drownings do happen there occasionally but that a wintertime drowning is especially shocking.

There is a danger sign at the scene warning of the steep drop, and an emergency call box is located just feet away.


"It's obviously a very sad day when children are involved in this type of situation," acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said. "Horrible situation. Our deepest condolences go out to the family."

Area residents were stopping by the scene, leaving flowers.
"There's a family in deep pain today," one woman said. "And we as people of Boonton need to say, we're thinking of you and praying for you."

The Boonton Public Schools Superintendent released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken at the loss of our community member, parent, and fellow staff member Warda Syed and our 4th grade student, her son Uzair Ahmed. Ms. Syed was a substitute teacher in Boonton and a staff member of our extended day program."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseychild deathwater rescuechild rescueinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
Patient accused of stabbing Philly doctor in face identified
Penn Medicine doctor explains Tiger Woods' injuries, recovery
Push underway to fix epidemic of hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
South Philly man dedicates life to helping neighbors on 7th Street
High school junior creates play about anti-Asian bias
Show More
Police release new images of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run
It's tax time: Here's what you need to know
How to see the snow moon in the sky this weekend
As weather warms, potholes pop up across Delaware Valley
Phila. City Council introduces New Normal job initiative
More TOP STORIES News