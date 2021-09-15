child killed

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the 6900 block of Eastwood Street.
Chopper 6 over deadly accident that left child dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 6900 block of Eastwood Street.

Police say a 5-year-old boy ran out into the street and was hit by the driver of a Chevy Silverado.

The boy was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was later pronounced dead.

