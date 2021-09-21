Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham shares positive message to fans after Achilles injury

"I'm handling it the best way I can," said Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham after Sunday's injury.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is staying positive after suffering a season-ending injury during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm handling it the best way I can. It's all a disappointment but at the end of the day, it ain't the end of the world," said Graham in an interview with Action News after suffering an injury to his Achilles.

Graham sustained the injury on a non-contact play late in the first half. Several players offered their encouragement as he was assisted off the sideline and led to the cart to be taken inside.



SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham injures Achilles, says he's out for season

"It's terrible. Probably one of the greatest humans I've had the pleasure of playing with, competing with," offensive tackle Lane Johnson said. "He's really the heartbeat of this team, the way he conducts himself, the way he leads and the way he plays."

Graham, 33, made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after posting eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss. A first-round pick of the Eagles in 2010, Graham has missed just one game in the past five seasons. He has 59.5 career sacks, highlighted by a 9.5 sack campaign during the 2017 season, which he topped by strip sacking Tom Brady to secure the Eagles' win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

On Monday night, Graham had this message for fans: "Everything happens for a reason and we going to take the positive road. I'm gonna come back stronger, but I'm gonna be even stronger for the players... make sure I got their back and let them know that I'm here for them. I want to make sure that they do the best that they can out there on their field. And you know, if we win, we all win."

