Record adoptions at Brandywine Valley SPCA event; $35 reduced fees continue

Over two days at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 964 dogs and 505 cats were adopted.

Brandywine Valley SPCA is extending the reduced $35 adopt fees for all pets across all campuses through Sunday, July 9.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA's 11th Mega Adoption event was held over the weekend, and they now have announced record adoptions for the event.

The dogs and cats are all spayed and neutered, microchipped and have their current vaccinations.

Pets & Fireworks

As the pets are acclimating to their new homes, we have the hurdle of July 4th fireworks.

More dogs and cats get lost on Independence Day compared to every other day of the year.

"It's a time filled with a lot of noise that they can't evade," said Dr. Kati Tumielewicz of Metropolitan Veterinary Associates.

She suggested using treats or special toys to divert their attention.

Exercise is key. Take a long walk with the dog during the day before fireworks begin.

Celebrity pet trainer Michael Hill said when the fireworks start, make sure your exits are sealed and turn on ambient noise.

"Turning on ambient noise, TV, music, sound-makers to try to make the fireworks sound as drowned out as possible," said Hill.

Find a full list of locations at bvspca.org/locations.