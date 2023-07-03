Mega Adoption Event in Montgomery County sets new record with nearly 1,500 adoptions

The Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event set new records after a weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County.

More than 1,700 dogs and cats were initially brought out for the event.

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event set new records after a weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County.

The organization announced on Sunday that the adoption event was a huge success!

READ | Mega Adoption Event in Montgomery County finds pets their forever homes

Officials told Action News there were nearly 1,500 adoptions.

More than 1,700 dogs and cats were initially brought out for the event.

The astounding number of adoptions set a record for the adoption event, according to officials.

This is Brandywine Valley SPCA's eleventh Mega Adoption Event, and before this weekend, these mega-events found homes for more than 8,800 pets locally.

In total, officials say 964 dogs and 505 cats found new homes thanks to the event.