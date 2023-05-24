West Philadelphia father raises awareness on organ donation for dying daughter

"I just want to be a hero for her too," said the father.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia father is on a mission to help his daughter find a kidney donor as she continues to fight through dialysis.

As a dad, Brian Bailey's most important goal has always been to take care of his little girl.

But when it comes to his daughter, Brianna, that goal took on a whole new meaning.

"I started feeling sick in 2019 right before my 31st birthday," explained Brianna.

Her kidneys were failing due to diabetes. Being her dad, Brian wanted to donate, but he wasn't a match. So, she started dialysis.

"It just did a whole 360 on my life," she said. "Now I can't go to school or continue the dreams I want to do in life because I'm on dialysis."

As his daughter fights for her life, Brian is fighting for her.

He's become a volunteer and advocate for Gift Of Life, where he raises awareness about organ donation.

"She's strong, she's strong. She's just waiting and I'm waiting too," he said.

Brianna is still hoping her miracle will come any day now.

As she waits for that donation, she's come to realize so much of her own life, especially her relationship with her dad, is a gift in itself.

"He always says his mission is to see me outlive him," she said.

It's a mission they share and a dream they desire for each other.

"I want to live and hopefully I want to give my dad some grandkids someday. He keeps asking me," she laughed.

If Brian knows one thing, he'll keep fighting for his daughter's future.

"I just want to be a hero for her too," he said.