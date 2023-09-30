NJ couple opens new 'Bricks and Minifigs' store in Maple Shade

This LEGO-loving family created a brick-building business on the foundation of their 27-year-long relationship.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Scott and Rebecca Warren of Lumberton, New Jersey, have been together for 27 years. And today, they started a new chapter of their relationship.

"We have four kids and just a big family and we love to play together," said Scott. "We love to have fun together. And LEGOs has been a part of that."

Looking for a change in careers, the Warrens looked to that childhood pastime they so loved. They discovered the Bricks and Minifigs franchise, which specializes in the buying, selling, and trading of LEGO products.

It took a year of hard work, but the Warrens celebrated the grand opening of their own store today. 'Bricks and Minifigs Cherry Hill' is located in Maple Shade, New Jersey, and is the first to open in the Greater Philadelphia area.

A line of eager customers began to form more than an hour before the store's operating hours began. That line only became longer once the doors were opened.

"It's really amazing to play here and, like, I could just be here for hours," said 10-year-old Gray Miller from Haddonfield.

Customers can explore a vast collection of loose LEGO blocks in addition to discovering new and retired sets of the popular brick-building brand.

In addition to growing their business, the Warren hopes this new adventure will grow the bond they've shared over nearly three decades.

"We just had our own different jobs and raising a family together, but to work every day and to play while we work, it'll just grow the great marriage and relationship we have," said Scott. "And I think it's just going to draw more and more family fun as we do it."

To learn more about Bricks and Minifigs Cherry Hill, visit their website.

