Photos released of vehicle sought in Bridgeton, New Jersey hit-and-run

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have released photos of a vehicle being sought in connection with a hit and run that seriously injured a man in Cumberland County, New Jersey.
Bridgeton police posted images of what is described as a late model Chevy Equinox.
Investigators say it is the vehicle that hit a man at the intersection of North Pearl Street and Irving Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. Friday.
The victim was found lying on the road with serious head injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton police.
