Bridal shop in Bristol sustains water damage after fire next door

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bridal shop in Bristol, Bucks County is assessing the damage after a neighboring, abandoned business caught fire on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the shopping center on the 400 block of Pond Street at 3:30 p.m.

It took 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

Officials say An Elegant Affair Bridal Gallery sustained water damage.

There has been no word on the extent of what was damaged inside.