hit and run

Car found, search for driver continues in fatal hit-and-run-crash on North Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators have located the car that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on North Broad Street in the city's Logan section early Saturday, according to Philadelphia police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of North Broad Street, directly across from the 35th District police station.

Officers inside heard the collision and came outside to investigate, finding a man lying in the shoulder of the northbound lanes of Broad Street near a parked car.

Medics also stationed across the street came out and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police could only identify a black sedan fleeing the scene. Officers later found the car, but have not identified the driver.

Police are checking cameras located at the 35th district for video footage.

So far there is no word on the victim's identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)hit and runfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Family devastated following deadly hit-and-run in Juniata
Woman charged in car chase that hurt Pa. trooper
Pa. State Trooper injured in Philly hit-and-run
Carjacking suspect left Target receipt behind in car, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News