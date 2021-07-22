Hamilton, Rent headline Broadway Philadelphia's return to the stage

Season OverviewThe curtain is rising again this fall on at all of the theaters on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. This season of Broadway Philadelphia includes 13 shows with a combined 42 Tony Awards coming to the Merriam Theater, the Forrest Theatre, and the Academy of Music.
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Forrest Theatre
1114 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Non-subscription seriesIf you become a Broadway Philadelphia subscriber, your first show is in 2022. if you can't wait, or you just want more, there are several shows in the fall, starting with the blockbuster Hamilton, which features a six-week run at the Academy of Music in October.
Hamilton: October 20-November 28, 2021 -- Academy of Music
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: October 29-31, 2021 -- Merriam Theater
Anastasia: November 23-28, 2021 -- Merriam Theater
STOMP: December 28, 2021-January 2, 2022 -- Merriam Theater
Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour: March 4-6, 2022
Merriam Theater
Waitress: March 29-April 3, 2022
Academy of Music
Hairspray: May 17-22, 2022
Merriam Theater
Subscription SeriesThe Broadway Philadelphia subscription package includes six shows with some deep discounts. Those shows are getting ready to hit the road now so we went behind the scenes to the place where some of the biggest sets on Broadway are born.
Hudson Scenic Studio
130 Fernbrook St, Yonkers, NY 10705
Pretty Woman: The Musical: January 4-16, 2022
Academy of Music
Hadestown: February 9-20, 2022
Academy of Music
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: February 22-27, 2022
Academy of Music
Oklahoma!: March 8-20, 2022
Forrest Theatre
To Kill a Mockingbird: July 12-24, 2022
Academy of Music
Dear Evan Hansen: August 16-28, 2022
Forrest Theatre
Resident companies of the Kimmel Cultural Campus return to the stageBroadway isn't the only thing coming back. The Kimmel Cultural Campus has a number of resident companies gearing up for the fall season as well.
The Kimmel Cultural Campus is home to four performing arts groups that make up a community for the artists, and an oasis for art lovers.
Shuttered through the pandemic, they are finally gearing up for live performances once again.
The Philadelphia Ballet, formerly the Pennsylvania Ballet, will put on a small performance at the Performance Garage this fall, then return to the Academy of Music just in time for the holidays and the traditional staging of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.
Philadanco, founded in 1970 by Joan Myers-Brown, returns to the Kimmel Center in December, going into the more intimate Perelman Theater with their presentations of modern dance.
Opera Philadelphia has outdoor performances at the Mann Center, until returning to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in January -- including one that will add fireworks to the excitement.
The company also started a digital channel during the pandemic -- a venture started out of necessity, but one which they plan to continue moving forward.
After more than a year on the digital stage, The Philadelphia Orchestra welcomes Yo Yo Ma to its opening night celebration in October in Verizon Hall. During the pandemic, the musicians also staged small, community-based performances at places like Harriet's Bookshop in Fishtown, and the William Way LGBT Center.
The Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook | Instagram
215-893-1999 Tickets
Philadelphia Ballet | Facebook | Instagram
215-893-1999 Tickets
Philadanco! | Facebook | Instagram
9 North Preston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-387-8200 General Inquiries
Opera Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1420 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-732-8400 Tickets & Information
Kimmel Cultural CampusTheaters have been dark since last March, but the Kimmel Cultural Campus has been anything but silent. The space was a safe haven for residents during the pandemic, and it's always been a source of education and inspiration for the next generation.
Kimmel Cultural Campus Education & Community Programs| Website
Clean + SafeWhile the Kimmel Cultural Campus is gearing up to welcome audiences back, there's been a tremendous focus on doing it safely. Crews have been at work improving indoor air circulation and filtration to meet the recommended guidelines from the city and the CDC. There's also a heightened commitment to keeping touchpoints clean. Because COVID-19 safety guidelines can evolve, be sure to sign up for the Kimmel's Know Before You Go email to stay up to date on the latest recommendations.
Kimmel Cultural Campus Safe & Clean Commitment | Know before you go email list
Economic ImpactThe return of live shows is vital for our collective psyche but it's also a critical part of Philadelphia's economic recovery from the pandemic. It's a $4.1 billion industry. The Kimmel Cultural campus alone brings in $585 million a year, according to the city's chief cultural officer Kelly Lee. That money, she says, supports 5,000 jobs while also boosting bars and restaurants in the theater district that rely on those patrons for business.
You can help the curtains rise again on the Kimmel Cultural Campus through a direct donation or just by going to see a show. Subscribers to this season of Broadway Philadelphia are being offered the option to swap out two shows (Hamilton excluded) from their package.
Kimmel Cultural Campus | Facebook | Instagram
