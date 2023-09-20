2 brothers arrested for operating organized retail theft ring in Pennsylvania

The scheme allegedly netted the pair more than $200,000.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia men now stand charged with more than 200 felony counts, stemming from what prosecutors call an organized retail theft ring.

Cuong Nam Ly and Chung Nam Ly are accused of running the ring that targeted Home Depot and Lowes stores in Montgomery, Bucks, Philadelphia, Delaware, Luzerne and Berks counties.

Investigators say the brothers coordinated the purchase of merchandise online, then returned the product with a new, higher-priced UPC code, pocketing the difference.

According to police, numerous other products were purchased and returned without a high-value battery or charger, or were otherwise altered before being returned. Those batteries and chargers were then sold by the brothers on Facebook Marketplace for cash.

