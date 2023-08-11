AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

2 tornadoes confirmed in New Jersey after Thursday's storm

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service says two tornadoes hit New Jersey during severe storms on Thursday afternoon.

One of the twisters touched down in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County.

The other was in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County.

The mid-afternoon storm that swept through the area prompted a tornado warning from the National Weather Service.

More details about the tornadoes are expected to be released later this afternoon.