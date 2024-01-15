New image shows suspect vehicle in fatal Philadelphia hit-and-run

Action News spoke with the victim's family on Saturday, who are pleading with the driver in this case to come forward.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new images of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday in front of The Met at Broad and Poplar streets.

The victim, later identified as 55-year-old Bryan Howard Lloyd, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have released a new image of a black SUV, possibly a Porsche, that is said to have damage to its right side and front end, including headlight damage.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181.

"Turn yourself in. You know you're wrong," Sylvia Dorn-Lloyd, Lloyd's stepmother, previously told Action News. "You broke up a family."

Family speaks out after pedestrian struck, killed after hit-and-run on Broad Street

"It was unbelievable. I didn't want that to happen to him," added Lewis Lloyd, the victim's father. "It hurts, it still hurts."

Lloyd was a father of three and was working to get his life back on track, according to his family.