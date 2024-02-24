Police investigating after at least 1 killed in Bucks County crash

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, February 24, 2024 11:29PM
BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating a deadly crash that took place Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of Route 413 and Ford Road in Bristol, Pennsylvania, around 1:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows an SUV and another car were involved in the collision.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to police.

There is no word yet on whether other injuries are involved.

