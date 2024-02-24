Video from the scene shows an SUV and another car were involved in the collision.

Police investigating after at least 1 killed in Bucks County crash

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating a deadly crash that took place Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of Route 413 and Ford Road in Bristol, Pennsylvania, around 1:30 p.m.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to police.

There is no word yet on whether other injuries are involved.