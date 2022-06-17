carjacking

Officials: 3 suspects taken into custody following carjacking caught on video in Warrington, Pa.

Warrington police want to remind everyone to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 3 suspects taken into custody following Bucks Co. carjacking

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are urging motorists to be on alert, especially at gas stations in the area after a violent carjacking took place in Warrington.

Officials say on Monday, around 7:30 p.m., a man pumping gas at a Lukoil gas station was carjacked near Route 611 and Bristol Road.

Surveillance video showed the juvenile approach the victim from behind.

Another juvenile came from the other side, and a few seconds later, 21-year-old Zahir Johnson appeared to swing.

The victim got away, and the three suspects took off in his vehicle.

Police tell Action News the surveillance video is being used to investigate another incident in Bucks County.

After the alleged suspects got away with the vehicle, a police chase ensued, and it ended a few miles away, according to authorities.

The vehicle crashed into the front of a building in Chalfont.

Chopper 6 was over the scene when the three suspects were taken into custody.

"You never think it's going to happen to you and your community. It could have been me," said Kourtney San Felice of Lansdale.

Johnson, from Philadelphia, has multiple cases against him, including aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and receiving stolen goods.

Warrington police want to remind everyone to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times.

RELATED: Off-duty officer carjacked at gunpoint in Southwest Philly, fires weapon 7 times: Police

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warrington townshiparrestinvestigationcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
3 carjacking suspects arrested after crash in Bucks County
Off-duty Philly officer carjacked at gunpoint, fires weapon: Police
Off-duty security guard shot during attempted carjacking: Police
Suspect at large after armored vehicle carjacked in DE
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in Montco assault may be linked to Philly crimes: Police
32 shots fired at group watching NBA Finals at Philly cookout; 1 dead
Off-duty Philly officer carjacked at gunpoint, fires weapon: Police
Police shoot man in Hatfield; knife recovered from the scene
FDR Park considered for World Cup practice location
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
'Execution-style' shooting: 17-year-old killed after getting takeout
Show More
Police investigate fatal shooting in West Philly
Hockey player breaks barriers through hard work on, off the ice
Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers
Vets for Trump co-founder free on bail despite social posts
Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power
More TOP STORIES News