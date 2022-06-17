Officials: 3 suspects taken into custody following carjacking caught on video in Warrington, Pa.

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are urging motorists to be on alert, especially at gas stations in the area after a violent carjacking took place in Warrington.Officials say on Monday, around 7:30 p.m., a man pumping gas at a Lukoil gas station was carjacked near Route 611 and Bristol Road.Surveillance video showed the juvenile approach the victim from behind.Another juvenile came from the other side, and a few seconds later, 21-year-old Zahir Johnson appeared to swing.The victim got away, and the three suspects took off in his vehicle.Police tell Action News the surveillance video is being used to investigate another incident in Bucks County.After the alleged suspects got away with the vehicle, a police chase ensued, and it ended a few miles away, according to authorities.The vehicle crashed into the front of a building in Chalfont.Chopper 6 was over the scene when the three suspects were taken into custody."You never think it's going to happen to you and your community. It could have been me," said Kourtney San Felice of Lansdale.Johnson, from Philadelphia, has multiple cases against him, including aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and receiving stolen goods.Warrington police want to remind everyone to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times.