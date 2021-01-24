house fire

2 injured in Bristol Twp. fire that started near a space heater: Fire Marshal

By
BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A couple suffered significant burns during a house fire in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 4900 block of Beaver Dam Road.

Officials with the Bristol Township Fire Department said that the two who live in the home were woken up by neighbors banging on their doors and windows.

Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito said the residents had escaped by the time fire crews arrived. He said, when firefighters got to the home, no smoke alarms were sounding.

Dippolito said the fire appears to have started in the living room near an electric space heater.

It's unclear at this time if the space heater malfunctioned or if the heater was too close to something flammable, Dippolito said.

He added that it's a reminder to use any heating appliances safely this winter.

"If you're using a space heater or any kind of alternative heating appliance, you want to make sure they're three feet away from combustibles. If they require electricity, you want to make sure they're plugged directly into a wall outlet, not into a power strip or an extension cord of any kind," said Dippolito. "And of course, most importantly, make sure you have working smoke alarms. Every bedroom, every level of the home. If you can't afford them, please reach out to your local fire company or fire marshal's office."

The two victims are currently being treated at Temple University Hospital's Burn Center.
bristol township fire house fire
