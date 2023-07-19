6abc True Crime | Horror on the Farm: The Bucks County Boys

SOLEBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Six years ago this month, the Delaware Valley learned that four young men were missing.

Each had visited the same quiet Solebury Township property. Each had met the same fate.

In the days to come, the gruesome truth of what happened to them would not only send shockwaves throughout the region, it would make headlines around the world.

The story is the focus of the next installment of 6abc True Crime, featuring confession tapes and never-before-seen interviews from those who investigated the case.