Bucks County accident investigation closes road for 6 hours

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A road in Bucks County, Pennsylvania was closed for hours for an accident investigation.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at Tyburn Road in Falls Township.

Fall Township police sent out the following alert at 8:25 p.m.: "Due to an active accident investigation, Tyburn Road, East and Westbound, will be closed from Rt 13 to Bristol Pike for approximately the next six hours. Please plan accordingly and drive safely."



Police remained on the scene gathering evidence until 2 a.m. Monday.

So far investigators have not released any more details about what happened.

