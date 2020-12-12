Fatal fire in Atlantic County, New Jersey

BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man died following a fire in Buena Vista Township, Atlantic County.The fire started around 11 p.m. Friday along the 200 block of Unexpected Road.Firefighters arrived to the scene and went to work battling the flames.Another crew entered the home and found the man. He was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland where he was pronounced dead.Investigators said several others inside the home made it out safely.The fire remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Fire Marshal.