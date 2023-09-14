Corrections officer accused of providing marijuana, tobacco to inmate in Burlington County

It started when a different corrections officer smelled burnt tobacco coming from a cell.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former corrections officer in Burlington County, New Jersey is accused of getting paid to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into the county jail for an inmate.

Abraham Olmedia, 27, from Burlington Township has been charged with official misconduct along with providing contraband to an inmate, officials say.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office began investigating earlier this year.

Investigators say a relative of the inmate had paid Olmedia on several occasions.