In total, seven people were injured, and one had to be flown to a hospital.

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
4 minutes ago
7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County, New Jersey

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Roads are reopen after four vehicles were involved in a crash in Burlington County, New Jersey.

First responders were called to the area of Pemberton Browns Mills Road in Pemberton Township just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

They saw one overturned vehicle on fire, and another with a person trapped inside.

In total, seven people were injured, and one had to be flown to a hospital.

No word on their conditions or what led up to this.

The roads reopened just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

