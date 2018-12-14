Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City

Wawa is making history Friday when it opens its newest and largest store right in Center City Philadelphia.The doors open to the new flagship 11,500 square feet location at 6th and Chestnut at 8 a.m.The store features a living greenery wall, large digital screens, and free Wifi.There are also couches and café seating for customers to sit and eat their hoagies.Wawa has partnered with City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program to feature two "Philly Firsts" murals."The mural includes a mix of Philadelphia's skyline views, bridges and roads, iconic buildings, critical industry, and important inventions. And it has representations of art, architecture, technology and engineering that make Philadelphia what it is today," Wawa officials said.Customers can also order special mural coffee cups.The limited-edition Molten Lava "Liberty Latte" is being sold exclusively at this Wawa location for the first three months after its opening. It is made with hot chocolate and hot latte topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and topped with Red, White & Blue. Free samples will be given out during the grand opening celebration.Mayor Jim Kenney will be one of the leaders helping to cut the ribbon on the brand new location.There will also be a Wawa "declaration" from "Thomas Jefferson" and a performance of the National Anthem by Historic Philadelphia's Fife and Drum corps.The first 200 customers through the door will receive special giveaways.The celebration continues Saturday when The National Constitution Center visits the store to present 'Hamilton - The Early Years.'------