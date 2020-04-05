Business

Wisconsin dairy farmer dumps 56K pounds of milk: 'no one's buying it'

GREANLEAF, Wisc. -- A Wisconsin dairy farmer said he was forced to dump 56,000 pounds of milk on Friday because no one is buying it.

Mark Mueller owns Mueller Dairy Farm in Greenleaf.

The milk harvested from the nearly 1,000 cows will rot, Mueller told WFRV.

Mueller said he's worried the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing dairy farmers from getting their milk to the market.

He also says the restaurant closures severely hurt his business because there was no place for him to haul his product.

"It's really depressing," said Mueller. "It's like all your hard work just running down the drain."

Dairy groups in Wisconsin are now calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide help through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswisconsincoronavirus wisconsinoutbreakmilkcoronavirusagriculturepandemiccovid 19 pandemicfarmingcovid 19 outbreakdepartment of agriculturecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. told to wear masks, cases top 10K
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Pizza shop owner shoots at teen robber: police
Coronavirus map shows US COVID-19 spread
Palm Sunday Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Show More
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun
Philly COVID-19 cases top 3K, recycling schedule changed
Tullytown assistant fire chief dies from COVID-19
Congregations adjust to social distancing services
More TOP STORIES News