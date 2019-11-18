T-Mobile CEO John Legere to step down

T-Mobile's CEO John Legere is stepping down, the company announced Monday.Legere is set to leave in April, when his contract expires.The move comes after reports that Legere was a top contender to become "We-Work's" next CEO.He has denied that he was ever considering the job.Legere says he was already planning to step down as CEO before the rumors started.He'll be replaced by Mike Sievert, who is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile.Legere will remain a T-Mobile board member.