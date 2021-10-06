community journalist

Monarch mania: Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "This is it. September and October, I don't want to be anywhere other than Cape May," said Mark Garland.

Garland is the director of the Monarch Monitoring Project, a New Jersey Audubon program dedicated to research and conservation of the important pollinator. With a net in hand, he spends the early days of autumn scoping New Jersey's southernmost shore in search of brilliant butterflies.

"With our monarch project, we've got one program or another every single day, and we love seeing other people that care about nature, care about wildlife, and sharing our enthusiasm with them," said Garland.

A calendar of events shows activities for the family happening near-daily until October 24. Today, a drop-in demonstration was held among the gardens at Triangle Park, a hot spot for migrating monarchs.

"Everyone is mesmerized by monarchs. They're a perfect species to talk about," said Kyra Madunich, a field naturalist with the program. "The geography of the area makes Cape May a funnel. So you get all of the butterflies and all of the birds that are migrating through."

The migrating butterflies are often four to five generations removed from the previous year's batch, so the instinct to fly south can be mesmerizing.

"As summer is waning, something flicks a switch inside the next generation of monarchs and says, 'Go to Mexico'," said Garland.

Experts with the project say monarchs can be found scattered around the cape during the day. On cold nights, clusters gather to roost like ornaments on a Christmas tree. As fall crawls along, the butterflies will leave New Jersey and make their way down the east coast.

In order to monitor the insects, harmless stickers are fastened to their wings with a unique identification number. Due to lack of GPS functionality, the sticker must be read and reported by another human to gather data about its travels.

"We've now had nearly 100 from our project tagged here in Cape May that were found in Mexico," said Garland. "We've found that their migratory route is staying east of the Appalachian Mountains, hugging the Gulf Coast until they get to Texas, and then heading to Mexico."

The data collected about monarchs can be indicative of other less-eye-catching pollinators that are essential to the growth of food products.

"If monarchs are healthy, probably lots of our beneficial insects are healthy, and our agricultural system is healthy, and you and I get to eat dinner tonight," said Garland.

To learn more about the Monarch Monitoring Project and how to get involved, visit their website or Facebook page.

RELATED: Creepy-crawly critters are the craze at Philadelphia Insectarium

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscape mayenvironmentcommunity journalistjersey shoreinstagram storiesanimalsfeel goodinsect
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
Chiefs fan donates kidney to Eagles fan
Camden asks for help to remove trash from cemetery
TOP STORIES
Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
Police: Teen stabbed twice in West Philly
Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from NJ pet store
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
15-year-old shot twice in Philadelphia
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Show More
Philly extends vaccination deadline for universities, health workers
LA passes one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the US
Discovery of hidden camera leads to rape, sex charges for Pa. doctor
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants go on strike
More TOP STORIES News