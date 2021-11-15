FYI Philly

By George making an impact feeding children, one cheesesteak at a time

By Chandler Lutz
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- By George in Reading Terminal Market is an Italian shop making pizzas, pastas, and cheesesteaks.

Owners George and Kim started By George back in 1990 and have all four of their children working alongside them and their other eatery, Hunger Burger.

Both of their eateries are also making a positive impact.

For every cheesesteak sold at By George and every burger sold at Hunger Burger, a portion of the profits feeds a child in need.

The funds are donated to organizations that are local, national, and international.

George and Kim started this program after taking mission trips to El Salvador to combat world hunger. The buy one feed one program at By George is called You Have A Steak In It and has been helping feed children since 2016.

By George | Instagram | Facebook
Reading Terminal Market
1136 Arch Street, #403, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-829-9391
