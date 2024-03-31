WATCH LIVE

Inclusivity is brought to the altar celebrating Easter for people with disabilities

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Inclusivity is brought to the altar for people with disabilities
This Easter Sunday morning, an inclusive celebration was brought to the altar for those with disabilities.

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Easter Sunday morning, an inclusive celebration was brought to the altar for those with disabilities.

Their mass was adapted to best accommodate members of The Communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence.

"Within our communities, we serve and support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Administrator at Divine Providence Village

Held at Divine Providence Village, guests were able to participate in the mass and gather in a social setting.

Father Dennis Weber notices how the masses allow guests to come together and fully express themselves.

"It gives them that opportunity to really enter into their own spirituality. To be among their friends, among those who are their peers...praying and singing, just be...who they are," said Weber.

For more information on The Communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence, check out their website.

