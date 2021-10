EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in on Andrews Circle in Caln Township, Chester County.

CALN TWP. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Chester County early Monday morning.The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in a townhouse on Andrews Circle in Caln Township.Arriving crews saw flames showing from the second-floor window. The fire quickly spread to a neighboring home.It took crews one hour to bring the fire under control.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the severe damage to at least three townhomes.No injuries have been reported.