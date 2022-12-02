Calum Scott thanks Phillies fans for doubling 'Dancing on my Own' streams

"When I say, I cannot thank you enough, you know that includes the Phillies and all their fans too right??! I love ALL o'y'all."

The "Dancing on my Own" Tiesto remix by Callum Scott was the Phillies' postseason anthem. And now, Scott is thanking the Phillies and fans for the enormous uptick in Spotify streams.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The "Dancing on my Own" Tiesto remix by Calum Scott was the Phillies' postseason anthem. And now, Scott is thanking the team and fans for the enormous uptick in Spotify streams.

The song gained popularity in the MLB when a Boston Red Sox catcher made it his walkout song to an empty Fenway Park during the pandemic.

Maybe it stuck with his former teammate, Kyle Schwarber, because it was added to the Phillies playlist.

RELATED: Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team

During the playoffs, the song blared through Rittenhouse Square twice a day.

According to Billboard Magazine, the song gained nearly 254,000 official on-demand U.S. streams on Oct. 15 - the day the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. That's a 45% gain a week after the Phillies debuted the song publicly during the Wild Card round.

On Thursday, Scott tweeted "As if last year's numbers weren't crazy enough, you've doubled them this year...Cannot thank you enough for making this year one of my favourites ever. THANK YOU!"

But fans quickly noticed he left out a mention of the Phillies and their fans.

A few hours later, Scott tweeted again to clear up any doubt.

"When I say, I cannot thank you enough, you know that includes the Phillies and all their fans too right??! I love ALL o'y'all."