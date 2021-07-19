4 wanted for questioning in connection with Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for four suspects wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a woman last month in Philadelphia.It happened on June 28, around 4:22 p.m., on the 200 block of E. Cambria Street in the city's Kensington section.Police say a 21-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.On Monday, police released surveillance video of a group of three women and a man wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide.The suspects were operating a silver Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania tags, said police.A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the case.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.