  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

14 graduating high school seniors in Camden receive $6,500 in scholarships

"It's my future, it's the starting point of my life out of high school," said one student.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, May 4, 2023 2:42AM
14 graduating seniors at Camden high school receive $6,500 in scholarships
EMBED <>More Videos

14 graduating seniors at Camden high school receive $6,500 in scholarships

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A group of graduating seniors from South Jersey are receiving some help for college.

Officials say 14 students from Camden Academy Charter High School were surprised with $6,500 in scholarships on Wednesday.

"This scholarship is everything to me," SAID SOMEONE. "It's my future, it's the starting point of my life out of high school."

"This is going to help me so much 'cause you know college and technology are really expensive," SAID MAYBE THE SAME GUY?? MAYBE NEW GUY. "So it's going to help me and my grandma out with the expenses."

Throughout the school year, students met with the foundation twice a week to focus on the college application process.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW