VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday night in Voorhees, New Jersey.The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Route 73 and Kresson Road.Officials say a vehicle reportedly crashed into a construction vehicle on southbound Route 73.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the construction vehicle was also injured.There is no word yet on the construction driver's condition.Southbound Route 73 remains closed at the crash scene during this investigation.