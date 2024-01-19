How Camden police officers help seniors in the snow

This snow day, Camden County police officers were on 'Senior Watch': shoveling driveways, salting sidewalks, and spreading joy.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- No matter rain, sleet, or snow, the Camden County Police Department deploys officers to check up on the senior population in Camden, New Jersey.

Lieutenant Luis Gonzalez of the Community Outreach Unit enjoys this part of his job, where he can connect with the community. It also reminds him of his grandmother from Puerto Rico.

"She always had officers check up on her as she was getting older, and it's something that she really admired," said Gonzalez. "So, now that unfortunately she passed, it's something that I like to do with the senior citizens."

Today, officers could be found shoveling driveways, salting sidewalks, and donating warm blankets. But even when it's not snowing, they make a point to make seniors are squared away with anything they need.

Officer Lissandra Sime, originally from the Dominican Republic, moved to Camden when she was 12 years old. Now, she is working with the Community Outreach Unit as well.

"I love helping people, especially in giving back to the community where I grew up," she said.

To learn more about the Camden County Police Department's Senior Watch Program, visit their website.

