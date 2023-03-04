Camden County Police read to elementary school students as part of annual Bookmates program

The program, which has been running for the past eight years, spans 38 schools and three districts throughout southern New Jersey.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officers from the Camden County Police Department spent Friday afternoon reading books to the students at Thomas H. Dudley Elementary School as part of the annual Bookmates program.

The program, which has been running for the past eight years, spans 38 schools and three districts throughout southern New Jersey.

The goal is to read out loud to students who have trouble with literacy or who may not be read to at home.

The officers will visit both Dudley Elementary and Forrest Hill Elementary twice a week to read to the students for one hour.

Officers say it is a great way to help share a common positive space without any negativity, especially in today's climate.

The Bookmates program is in partnership with Camden City schools, the Betty and Milton Katz Jewish Community Center and the Camden County Police Department.