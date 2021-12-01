community

Cramer Hill Waterfront Park dedication gives Camden much needed facelift

"The wrong choices and inequities that loomed over this neighborhood are finally being lifted," Governor Murphy said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials unveil Cramer Hill Waterfront Park in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joined officials in Camden on Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cramer Hill Waterfront Park.

The park is a $48 million investment that replaces what used to be known as the Harrison Avenue Landfill.

The dump was shut down 50 years ago but many still used the site as an illegal dumping ground.

"The wrong choices and inequities that loomed over this neighborhood are finally being lifted," Governor Murphy said.

Officials say the park marks Camden's rebirth. It spans 62 acres and was funded by the State of New Jersey.

"I'm confident that this park is a regional destination, a safe place for recreational and community gatherings," said Mayor Victor Carstarphen.

For resident Michael Hagan who lived in Cramer Hill most of his life, he called the park a crown jewel.

He said it's been a long time coming. Hagan described the transformation as night and day.

"It was a garbage dump that smelled in the summertime. It smelled like burning tires, oil, garbage and sewage. This was the backside of Camden, nobody came here," Hagan said.

The park's amenities include kayaking, trails and playgrounds. It also offers scenic views of Philadelphia.

The Department of Environmental Protection restored close to 3,000 feet of the shoreline and planted 365,000 trees.

"It's absolutely amazing and I don't think there's another town around here with something as amazing as this," Hagan said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamden countyexercisesocietyphil murphycommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Bucks County sisters decorate lawns for a good cause
Chester-based company brings unique look, feel to the shoe game
Philly will end 2021 with all-time record number of homicides
Montco firefighter dies due to complications from COVID
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News