Cramer Hill Waterfront Park dedication gives Camden much needed facelift

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joined officials in Camden on Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cramer Hill Waterfront Park.The park is a $48 million investment that replaces what used to be known as the Harrison Avenue Landfill.The dump was shut down 50 years ago but many still used the site as an illegal dumping ground."The wrong choices and inequities that loomed over this neighborhood are finally being lifted," Governor Murphy said.Officials say the park marks Camden's rebirth. It spans 62 acres and was funded by the State of New Jersey."I'm confident that this park is a regional destination, a safe place for recreational and community gatherings," said Mayor Victor Carstarphen.For resident Michael Hagan who lived in Cramer Hill most of his life, he called the park a crown jewel.He said it's been a long time coming. Hagan described the transformation as night and day."It was a garbage dump that smelled in the summertime. It smelled like burning tires, oil, garbage and sewage. This was the backside of Camden, nobody came here," Hagan said.The park's amenities include kayaking, trails and playgrounds. It also offers scenic views of Philadelphia.The Department of Environmental Protection restored close to 3,000 feet of the shoreline and planted 365,000 trees."It's absolutely amazing and I don't think there's another town around here with something as amazing as this," Hagan said.