Camden to fix up some of the city's most dangerous roads

13 of Camden's most dangerous roads are getting resurfaced

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The city of Camden announced Tuesday that 13 streets would be repaved as part of the Emergency Roadway Resurfacing Project.

Several of the city's most beat-up and dangerous roads are getting a much-needed facelift. The effort was sparked after residents demanded the city fix the roads.

"We'd get a hole and it was patched on top of patched. It was becoming unbelievable," said concerned neighbor Baleeia Minggia-Baker, who has been vocal about the torn-up roads for years.

"It's about improving the quality of life for our residents and also listening to our residents," said Mayor Vic Carstarphen.

The mayor announced that $500,000 in municipal funds are going towards fixing up the following 13 streets in the Liberty Park neighborhood:

  • N. 6th St (York to Erie St.)
  • Boyd St (Watson to Carmen St.)
  • Cedar St (9th to 10th St.)
  • Morse St (Bank to Westminster St.)
  • Fern St (9th to 10th St.)
  • Pelham Place (32nd to 34th St.)
  • Line St (Newton Ave to 9th St)
  • Pelham Place (32nd to 34th St.)
  • 35th St (Lemuel to Fairfax St.)
  • Landsdowne Ave (4th St. to Broadway)
  • Cleveland Ave (270 East of 29th to 30th St.)
  • Thurman St (9th to 10th St.)
  • Greenwood Ave (Vesper Blvd. to Euclid Ave.)
  • N. Merrimac Rd (Constitution to Congress Rd.)


"People going down the street trying to avoid potholes were causing accidents and doing other things like that, so some people had their cars hit," Minggia-Baker said. "So it was something we really desperately needed and wanted."

The estimated turnaround time for each street to be paved is four days. During this time, residents will be instructed to park their vehicles elsewhere.

Officials said it's just the start of more construction to come.

The mayor said the city is applying to the start for more funding. While he didn't have an exact percentage of how many roads throughout Camden needed to be fixed, he said arguably it's every road.

