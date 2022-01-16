Man injured, 3 garages damaged in Camden fire

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire investigators in Camden, New Jersey say a man that accidentally fell asleep inside his running car triggered a fire that badly damaged three garages.Firefighters responded to South 28th Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.When they got there, the fire had already burned through one garage and had spread to two more.Investigators say the man was rushed to the hospital to get treated for burns to his face and hands.No other injuries were reported.