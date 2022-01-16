garage fire

Man injured, 3 garages damaged in Camden fire

Investigators say the man was rushed to the hospital to get treated for burns to his face and hands.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire investigators in Camden, New Jersey say a man that accidentally fell asleep inside his running car triggered a fire that badly damaged three garages.

Firefighters responded to South 28th Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they got there, the fire had already burned through one garage and had spread to two more.

No other injuries were reported.
