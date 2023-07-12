Camden residents say trash is piling up: 'It smells like something died'

"Maggots coming out of the trash, it's ridiculous. They haven't picked up our recycling for two weeks," said Nancy Ruiz of Camden.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The trash is piling up in one Camden community and residents say it's unbearable.

"This is crazy. You see I have a rag on my face. We got mosquitoes, we got flies, raccoons, opossums, everything is in this trash," said Dawaun Truitt of Camden.

Some residents who live on the 2200 block of Sewell Street and the 1600 block of Pulaski Street are frustrated over the issue and want some action.

"We can't even barbecue if we want 'cause there's so many mosquitoes and flies. Just look at it piles of trash. You got trash there, you got trash all around here," said Truitt.

Ruiz said she barely leaves her house on the 1100 block of North 18th Street because of the smell.

"Why should we have to live like this? It smells like something died," said Ruiz.

WM, formerly known as Waste Management, picks up Camden's trash.

The company's regional spokesperson, John Hambrose, told Action News: "Summer residential waste volumes can be among the heaviest of the year and those volumes, in combination with last week's holiday when we did not service the city, have resulted in spot collection delays. We are working to correct this and hope to be caught up by the end of the day Wednesday, July 12. We apologize for any inconvenience these delays have caused."

Residents said the summer stench is ruining their quality of life.

"The heat, the thunderstorms, the humidity, it makes it all nasty, and we aren't nasty people that live here," said Rob of Camden.