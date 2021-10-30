teen killed

14-year-old boy shot multiple times in Camden dies from his injuries

The juvenile was rushed to Cooper Hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy is dead after a late Friday night shooting in Camden.

Officials say the teen was shot on the 2000 block of Berwick Street just before 11 p.m.

Police say the boy was shot multiple times and rushed to Cooper Hospital by medics where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Camden County Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
