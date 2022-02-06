house fire

1 dead in Cape May County house fire

The home was fully on fire when crews arrived.
By
LOWER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a house fire at the Jersey Shore.

Firefighters rushed to a home in the 200 block of Suzanne Avenue in Lower Township, Cape May County.

Investigators discovered a body inside the home.

It's not clear if anyone else was inside.

Investigators are working to figure out how the fire started.
