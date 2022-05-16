pedestrian killed

Police: Driver kills pedestrian, hits several vehicles at Jersey Shore

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver killed a pedestrian and hit several other vehicles Sunday afternoon in Cape May, New Jersey, according to officials.

Police say the call came in around 4:14 p.m. for an "erratic driver" traveling over the Route 109 Bridge heading toward Cape May.

According to investigators, the driver struck a 63-year-old woman on Lafayette Street. The driver then traveled up the road and hit two vehicles and a telephone pole, officials said.



The 63-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Action News has learned that the unidentified driver was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

No other injuries were immediately reported.
