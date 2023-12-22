Police issue warning following string of car break-ins in Havertown, Pennsylvania

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania are warning about a string of car break-ins in several residential neighborhoods. in Havertown.

"We had cars broken into at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of West Chester Pike and also a car was stolen there. The keys were in the car and they crashed it across the street," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.

Police are investigating nine vehicle break-ins that all happened on December 18 and 19. The locations targeted were East Park Road, the 100 block of Glen Arbor Road, the 300 block of Cherry Lane, and the 200 block of Brentwood Avenue.

"I think it's also because it's this time of year. People think oh may there are some expensive gifts in the car that people are leaving so I think that's why," said Jan Durlacher of Havertown.

The suspects reportedly smashed out the windows and stole wallets, backpacks and other valuables.

In some cases, neighbors say the thieves got away empty-handed.

"They broke in through one of the windows and looked for stuff to steal but he said nothing got stolen out of his car," said Steve Yayer of Havertown.

Police say a lot of these car break-ins are committed by juveniles but they're seeing more organized crime rings target places like gym parking lots.

"If you're going to a gym or a dog park or anything like that don't leave your purse or any valuables, take them with you because sometimes they're way hung who goes into the gym that may be there for an hour or two and they know they can get into that car very quickly.

Haverford Township police are working to find home surveillance video and want to remind neighbors to register their security cameras with Haverford Alerts.

Police say the footage can be used in case a crime is committed but the video cannot be accessed without permission.