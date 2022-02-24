crash

Police: Driver loses control, crashes into Delaware County pizza shop

Authorities say the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove right into a temporary outdoor dining area.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Driver loses control, crashes into Delco pizza shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Scary moments occurred in Delaware County after a car drove through the front of a pizza shop Thursday.

The incident happened at Swarthmore Pizza on the 600 block of Chester Road.

Authorities say the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove right into a temporary outdoor dining area.

The car also damaged an exterior wall of the restaurant.

No one was reported injured in the crash.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countycar crashcar accidentpizzacrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Parents search for answers after 21-year-old killed leaving Starbucks
Vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area at Spring Garden bar
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Officials: Man killed during fiery crash in North Philly
TOP STORIES
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
AccuWeather: Icy Period for NW Suburbs
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Harden's debut ushers in a new era, renewed title hopes for Sixers
Philly police investigate abduction of woman along North Broad Street
Sister of Lincoln University student charged in deadly dorm stabbing
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Show More
Search for missing boy last seen with father at Philly police station
Soldiers 'taking over the school': Lehigh grad updates from Ukraine
Chester Co. first responders save colleague; host welcome home event
Deadly crash outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester
Shooter may have been in car with double homicide victims: Police
More TOP STORIES News