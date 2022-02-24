PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Scary moments occurred in Delaware County after a car drove through the front of a pizza shop Thursday.
The incident happened at Swarthmore Pizza on the 600 block of Chester Road.
Authorities say the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove right into a temporary outdoor dining area.
The car also damaged an exterior wall of the restaurant.
No one was reported injured in the crash.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Police: Driver loses control, crashes into Delaware County pizza shop
Authorities say the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove right into a temporary outdoor dining area.
CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News