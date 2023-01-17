1 injured after car crashes through front doors of IHOP in Berks County

The driver of a blue Volkswagen went right through the front doors.

SPRING TWP., Berks County (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a car crashed through the front of an IHOP restaurant in Berks County on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called out around 10:30 a.m. after the driver of a blue Volkswagen went right through the front doors.

"It was so fast. When she came out she just got into her car, right away went into the store," said employee Adrian Perez.

The person injured was a customer who was hit by debris while waiting for a table. That person was taken to the hospital.

First responders had to get the driver out of the car.

We're told the woman was parked in the handicap spot right in front of the doors, which may have prevented more injuries.

"Fortunately it didn't go into a side area where there were tables or anything like that, and where there could have been more people, because the restaurant was in operation and was fairly full at the time of the incident," said Spring Fire and Rescue Chief Colin Hackman.

A tow truck pulled the car out and it was hauled away. There was only minor structural damage to the building itself.

Investigators aren't sure what caused the woman to crash, but say many times people mistake the gas for the brake.