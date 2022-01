PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking led to a police pursuit and crash in Northeast Philadelphia.Police were called to the 7200 block of Rupert Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a carjacking.Officers then spotted the stolen vehicle and a pursuit began.Just before 10 p.m., the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Castor and Tyson Avenues, police said.One suspect was taken into custody, but a second suspect managed to get away.No serious injuries were reported.