61-year-old found dead inside Burlington home, authorities search for homicide suspect

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 61-year-old woman was found dead inside her Burlington, New Jersey home and authorities are searching for her killer.Burlington County officials identify the victim as Carla Nesmith of the 400 block of Earl Street.Another resident of the home discovered Nesmith's body around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said their preliminary investigation concluded that Nesmith had been bludgeoned and stabbed.An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday by the Burlington County medical examiner.No arrests have been made.The homicide is being investigated by detectives from the City of Burlington Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.