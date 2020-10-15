homicide

61-year-old found dead inside Burlington home, authorities search for homicide suspect

Preliminary investigation found the victim had been bludgeoned and stabbed, officials say.
BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 61-year-old woman was found dead inside her Burlington, New Jersey home and authorities are searching for her killer.

Burlington County officials identify the victim as Carla Nesmith of the 400 block of Earl Street.

Another resident of the home discovered Nesmith's body around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said their preliminary investigation concluded that Nesmith had been bludgeoned and stabbed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday by the Burlington County medical examiner.

No arrests have been made.

The homicide is being investigated by detectives from the City of Burlington Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington citymurderattackhomicidestabbingbody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
Police ID Lowe's employee shot and killed in parking lot
Lowe's employee shot 9 times, killed in South Philly store's parking lot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly issues restaurant guidance for outdoor dining in cold weather
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Substances that prompted hazmat situation in Camden County deemed safe
Texas billionaire charged in largest tax fraud case in US history
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Halted for virus, live poker to resume soon in Atlantic City
Show More
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
Biden to hold town hall at National Constitution Center tonight
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
More TOP STORIES News